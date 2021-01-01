NEWS The Killers secure seventh Number 1 with 'Pressure Machine' Newsdesk Share with :





The Killers’ new album Pressure Machine enters straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, earning the band their seventh UK chart-topper.



The Las Vegas band extend their impressive track record in the UK, where all of their studio albums have reached Number 1: Hot Fuss (2005); Sam’s Town (2006); Day & Age (2008); Battle Born (2012); Wonderful Wonderful (2017); and Imploding The Mirage (2020) - an Official UK Chart record for an international act.



Other acts who have achieved this feat include Coldplay (8), Oasis (7), and Arctic Monkeys (6). Including his solo work, The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers now has an unbroken run of nine chart-topping albums.



Pressure Machine picked up 25,000 chart sales this week, 84% of which was physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl, making it the top selling record on wax this week.



The Killers with their Official Number 1 Album Award for Pressure Machine (credit: Rob Loud)



Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounds to 2 and claims the most-streamed album of the week, while Jungle enter at Number 3 with their third album Loving In Stereo. The entry is a new personal best for the British electronic collective, and is the best-selling album in UK independent record shops this week.



Last week’s Number 1, Dave’s We’re All Alone In This Together, drops to Number 4, and following the news of Ed Sheeran’s new album =, his 2017 album Divide re-enters the Top 10 at 10.



Further down, British singer-songwriter Jade Bird is new at Number 27 with her second record Different Kinds Of Light. Bird discussed the making of the record on this week’s episode of The Record Club, our livestream series with Record Store Day and National Album Day in association with Bowers & Wilkins.



Finally, 2012 Whitney Houston retrospective I Will Always Love You – The Best Of re-enters at Number 39 following what would have been her 58th birthday this month and the release of a new documentary.