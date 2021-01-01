Selena Gomez: 'I won't ever quit making music'

Selena Gomez is putting to rest rumours that she's quitting the music industry.



Speaking to Elle, the 29-year-old explained how she doesn't see her music career stopping anytime soon.



"I don't think I'll ever quit making music," the Love You Like a Love Song singer reassured fans. "I'm not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I'm doing the best I can, and it's all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me."



The Only Murders in the Building star put out her first-ever Spanish-language EP, Revelación, earlier this year. When talking about the experience of making the album, she opened up about using a Spanish coach after struggling to sing in the language.



"I made sure that I didn't look like a fool," she said. "I focused so hard on making sure that the language I was speaking, and the way I was speaking it, was authentic. I wanted it to exude love - to talk about pain, but in a way that was confident. There is a song about girls saying goodbye to things that aren't good for us."



Gomez worried fans earlier this year after she said in an interview with Vogue that she was considering quitting music, citing frustrations over not being taken seriously.



"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," the singer said in March. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' Lose You to Love Me I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."