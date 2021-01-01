Foo Fighters to receive Global Icon Award at 2021 MTV VMAs

Foo Fighters will be the recipients of the Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Dave Grohl and co are already up for Best Rock, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography for 'Shame Shame' from their LP 'Medicine At Midnight'.

And at the ceremony on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the rock legends will also receive the prestigious accolade for continuing to "influence, inspire, and evolve" as a band.

The 'Everlong' group are also poised to perform on the night, along with Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello.

Justin Bieber is the most nominated artist with nods in three of the top categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker stars in the music video for the DJ Khaled and Drake track ‘Popstar’ which is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Direction, while his track ‘Peaches’ – which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon – is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing.

His final nomination comes in the Best Cinematography category, where ‘Holy’ – his track with Chance The Rapper – is nominated.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next most-nominated with six nods, many of which come from her and Cardi B’s hit track ‘WAP’, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop.

The rapper is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and will compete against herself in the Best Hip-Hop category as she also received a nomination for her feature on Lil Baby’s song ‘On Me’.

Several artists are tied for third spot with five nominations, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-Pop sensations BTS.

The ‘Butter’ hitmakers get most of their nominations for the chart-topping hit, including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Editing, and Best Choreography.

Their fifth nomination comes from the Song of the Year category, where ‘Dynamite’ has been shortlisted.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013, and will air live on Sunday, September 12.