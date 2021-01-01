'Smooth' hitmakers Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas reunite on first song in 22 years

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas have reunited on their first track together in 22 years.



The Santana and Matchbox Twenty frontmen, respectively, last teamed up on the three-time Grammy-winning mega-hit 'Smooth' in 1999.



And the pair are back with their new duet, 'Move', which is taken from Santana's upcoming LP 'Blessings And Miracles’.



Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter Carlos, 74, says he knew instantly that the 49-year-old singer was destined to be on the track and admitted the pair have a "splendiferous sound".



He said: "'Move' came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened. It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes.



“I just knew I had to record it with Rob.



“The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”



The meringue pop-rock track features Zac Barnett and American Authors.



Santana's star-studded album, which is released on October 15, also has guest appearances from the likes of Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, country star Chris Stapleton, songwriter to the stars Diane Warren, 'Higher Lover' hitmaker Steve Winwood, former Fifth Harmony star Ally Brooke, and the late jazz legend Chick Corea.



Carlos - who is still yet to meet some of the collaborators as the record was made remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic - believes the artists he works with are chosen by a higher power.



He said: “I don’t choose people - it’s like I’m chosen.



“But, of course, I’m honoured to work with such incredible artists. I’m a surfer riding those waves that become songs by different artists, creators and architects. I’m very fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that. It’s a gift I don’t take for granted.”