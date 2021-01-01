Britney Spears accused of battery by housekeeper

Britney Spears is under investigation for battery after her housekeeper filed a police report.



Captain Eric Buschow from Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed to People that the employee reported the Toxic singer "struck them during a dispute" over a cell phone.



The alleged incident, which took place at Spears' home on Monday, resulted in "no injury whatsoever" according to the singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.



In a statement, Rosengart called the issue "overblown sensational tabloid fodder" and "nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone" with "no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever."



"Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately," he continued. "To its credit, the Sheriff's office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a 'very minor misdemeanour...' and confirmed 'there were no injuries.' If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all."



The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is assessing the incident before bringing its findings to the district attorney's office.



Buschow also revealed to New York Post's Page Six on Thursday that police officers reported to the 39-year-old's mansion last week after she called 911 to report a mysterious theft. However, she changed her mind and declined to file a report.



"She called and wanted to report some type of theft," he said. "When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left."



Spears is currently embroiled in a legal fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, which she has described as abusive. She scored a victory recently when her father Jamie Spears agreed to eventually step down from his role as conservator of her estate and hand over his control of her finances to a third party.