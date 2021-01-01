Jason Trawick denies Britney Spears marriage rumours

Jason Trawick has denied he was ever secretly married to Britney Spears.

The popstar has been under the spotlight ever since she expressed a desire to end her controversial conservatorship arrangement, and accused her management team and family of abuse, as part of court proceedings held in late June.

Earlier this week, the co-hosts of the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story asked whether Britney and Jason had quietly wed and divorced in 2012, causing many fan theories to emerge online.

However, Extra co-host Billy Bush messaged Jason on Wednesday for clarification, and his friend replied: “I believe you would have known if I was married…But you would have made a perfect usher.”

Britney first began dating Jason, who former agent, in May 2010, with the couple getting engaged the following year. However, the pair parted ways in January 2013, with Jason removed as a co-conservator on her case.

During Tuesday’s episode of their podcast, Tess Barker and Babs Gray analysed recently unearthed court documents from Britney’s conservatorship case, and highlighted a payment of over $9,000 for a “consultation (on) dissolution of marriage,” with payment made to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter”.

Neither Britney nor her representatives have yet commented on the speculation.

The Toxic hitmaker was married to Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, from 2004 until 2007.