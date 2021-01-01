ISC announces 2021 judges including Coldplay, Hozier, Bebe Rexha and Tom Waits

Bebe Rexha, Coldplay, Hozier, Tom Waits, Linkin Park, George Thorogood, Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers), Camila, Metro Boomin, Niko Moon, Christian Scott, Parmalee, and Needtobreathe among judges for 2021 International Songwriting Competition (ISC)
The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is proud to announce its 2021 panel of judges that includes iconic artists Coldplay, Hozier, George Thorogood, Bebe Rexha, Tom Waits, Christian Scott, Linkin Park, Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers), Trevor Daniels, Metro Boomin, and many more. Also included are record label executives from many of the top major and indie record labels.
Now in its 20th year, ISC was created to recognize great songwriters and to provide a platform to be heard. The competition is open to both professional and amateur songwriters, signed or unsigned, and offers a valuable opportunity for songwriters to get more recognition for their music. ISC is currently accepting entries at www.songwritingcompetition.com
.
A total of 71 winners in 23 genre categories share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes, including an overall Grand Prize consisting of $25,000 (US) cash, and more.
In honor of its 20th Anniversary, ISC is also announcing a Founder's Choice Award to be given to one artist this year only, selected by the competition's Founder and the ISC listening committee. This award will be given in addition to the overall $25,000 (US) Grand Prize that is selected by the judges. The Founder's Choice award recipient will be awarded $10,000 (US) cash.
Over the years, many artist winners have gone on to achieve greater success, including getting record and publishing deals, licensing agreements, gigs, and much more. Past winners have included: Tones and I; Illenium; Vance Joy; Faouzia; R.LUM.R, Bastille; Gotye; Lindsey Stirling; Kimbra; The Band Perry; Kehlani; Passenger; Gin Wigmore; Tenille Townes; For King & Country; Andrew Bird; Dustin Lynch; Gregory Porter; Omar Sosa; The Teskey Brothers; Jordan St. Cyr; Adrianne Lenker; and many more. The list of 2021 judges includes:
Recording Artists:
Coldplay; George Thorogood; Linkin Park; Hozier; Jeremiah Fraites (The Lumineers); Tom Waits; Bebe Rexha; American Authors; Nancy Wilson (Heart); NEEDTOBREATHE; Christian Scott; Metro Boomin; Niko Moon; Kristian Bush (Sugarland); Sara Evans; Camila; Trevor Daniel; Keane; Parmalee; Above & Beyond; Dave Simonett (Trampled By Turtles); Arturo Sandoval; Sidewalk Prophets; Danilo Perez; Cory Asbury; Krewella; Dave Koz; Camila; Robert Randolph (Robert Randolph & The Family Band); Jack DeJohnette; Oumou Sangaré; blackbear; Tenille Townes; Laura Pausini; Glen Ballard (Producer); Sam Feldt; Steve Lillywhite (Producer); Jimmy Duck Holmes; Lonnie Liston Smith; Joe Louis Walker; Ashwin Batish; Gordon Goodwin; Don Bryant; Gryffin; Parker Millsap; James McNally (Afro Celt Sound System); Nicholas Gunn; Sugaray Rayford; Jordan St. Cyr; Margaret Cho; Harry Shearer; Jimmy Pardo; and Nick Thune
Industry Executives:
Briony Turner (Co-President, Atlantic Records UK); Daniel Parmar (President of A&R, EMI London); Daniel Glass (President/Founder, Glassnote Records); Bruce Iglauer (Founder/President, Alligator Records); Richard Stumpf (CEO, Atlas Music Publishing); Greg Johnson (VP of A&R, Columbia Records); Ed Vetri (President, Wind-Up Records); David McTiernan (Senior Director Artist & Label Relations, Vevo); Golnar Khosrowshahi (President, Reservoir Media Management); Will Speer (Managing Director, Magic Star Records/Sony); Nate Albert (EVP of A&R, Capitol Records); Kim Buie (VP of A&R, New West Records) Shawn Barron (VP of A&R, Motown); Dan Chalmers (Head Of Music, YouTube, EMEA); Kate Labrel (VP of A&R, Warner Records); Josh Bailey (Sr. VP of A&R, Word Entertainment); Christopher Muller (Global Head of Music Partnerships, Youtube); Jacob Edgar (Founder, Cumbancha); Joel Timen (VP of A&R and Publishing, Curb/Word Entertainment); Matt D'Arduini (Sr. VP of A&R /GM, Last Nite Records/Arista Records); Cory Robbins (Founder/President, Robbins Entertainment); Samantha Jervey (Director A&R, Capitol Christian Music Group); Julie Kertes (Editor/General Manager, Hot Diggity Media); Jacqueline Post (Head of Publishing, Connection Music Publishing); Kenny Weagly (Entertainment Executive); Ben Kramer (Global Lead, Artist and Label Development, Youtube); Leib Ostrow (Founder/CEO, Music For Little People); Katherine Dines (Advisory Board and Magic Penny Award Chair, Children’s Music Network); Claire S. Green (President, Parents' Choice Foundation); Julia Beyer (Director, ARC Music Productions International); Benjamin Groff (President, Brill Building Music Publishing); Tamara Conniff (EVP, Roc Nation Music Publishing); Carl Caprioglio (Founder & CEO, Oglio Entertainment); and Elena Epstein (Director, National Parenting Product Awards)
ISC is sponsored by: Arturia; Audeze; BSquared Management; Celebrity Access; Dark Horse Institute; Eventric; iZotope; Laney; Lurssen Mastering; Merch Cat; Modal Electronics; Play MPE; PreSonus; SongU; Sweetwater; and TuneCore.