Liam Gallagher: 'I've kind of got two albums on the go'

Isle of Wight Festival headliner Liam Gallagher stopped by Absolute Radio this week, to chat with breakfast presenter Dave Berry about the upcoming festival, his new music and the much-anticipated Knebworth documentary.



Speaking about what he is most looking forward to at the upcoming festival in September the Manchester musician said “It's been a long time since we've done a festival and that, so that'll be good ... Hanging out, maybe have a pint of Guinness with Tom Jones, 'cause he's a geezer. I think he's playing before us or something, but he'll be there.”



Whilst talking to Dave on Absolute Radio Liam chatted about having two news albums in the pipeline, describing one as a “bit more classic”, with the other having a touch of dub reggae in there. The singer also revealed that alongside not doing much for his Exec Producer title on the upcoming Knebworth 1996 film, he also actually doesn’t remember much from the event itself commenting “I can't remember much about it, but I'll never forget it, you know what I mean?”



Liam’s interview with Dave Berry can be heard on the Absolute Radio Breakfast show at 9am on Friday 20th August.



Liam on his Exec Producer title for the upcoming Knebworth 1996 film - “Here's how hands on I was, I done nothing because this is the thing, right, here's my theory, I'm not even in it. I mean I'm in the film, but I was like, "I'm not having a talking head over it,". We did that with Supersonic. The film speaks for itself. It’s like the fans and the music, they don’t need me rabbiting on going, “Alright, man, it was mega.” … I say my little bit at the end. So that’s my graft is staying out of it. There’s an art in not getting too involved … So that’s my kind of producey work, do nothing.”



Liam on his new music - “I've kind of got two albums on the go, I've got like one that will-- one that's a bit mad and one that's a bit more like kind of whatever normal is, a bit more classic. So, we're just going to wait and see which one we should put out, you know what I mean? But I've been busy, man, so I can't wait. Just got to get these gigs out of the way and next year gonna proper own it!”



Liam on why he can’t go out in disguise - “I mean I do go out in some serious disguises some days walking and that. It's the walk. Unless I walk, unless I walk like a normal person, I don't know what that is, then I might get away with it. I could go out dressed as whoever, you know what I mean, but it's the walk, it’s the walk that gives it away.”



Liam on Knebworth memories - “I knew it was going to be big, but that didn't, that did not scare me one bit. I mean as we were flying over the field I was going, "Surely we could get some more people in that field next-door, and that field over there. Why is there loads of empty fields here, man?" So that's where my head was at. I was going like that, "Listen, mate, get on the phone here and sell more tickets. There are loads of fields around it empty. Surely we could squeeze a few more in."



Liam on Jack Grealish signing for Manchester City - “I don't know much about him. Obviously like he's played for Aston Villa, and everyone's banging on about him, but you know I reckon-- no one's worth a hundred mill are they really at the end of the day?”



Liam on Harry Kane - “No, not having him either. Obviously, he's a great goal scorer, but I'd rather have Son, man. Son does more than Harry Kane. Or I'd rather have Haaland. He's young, you'll get ten years out of him.”