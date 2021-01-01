Carrie Underwood blocked Billy Eichner on Twitter

Billy Eichner is taking a Twitter break after he found out Carrie Underwood blocked him on the platform.

Joking about the incident on Wednesday, the Billy on the Street host shared a screenshot of the "blocked" message, saying the move was "iconic”.

"And for the record, I didn’t even tweet about her anti-mask views yesterday," Eichner wrote in a second tweet. "She had ALREADY blocked me! I’m now taking a little Twitter break because honestly this is one of the proudest moments of my career and it will be hard to top. Love you all."

Underwood came under fire earlier this week after Twitter users noticed the country music star liked a tweet from conservative commentator Matt Walsh where the writer is seen giving a speech against masking school-aged children.

In the video, Walsh characterises mask mandates for children as "abusive" and compares mask mandates to requiring helmets to protect them from "falling coconuts and meteors”.

The mother-of-two has not yet commented on the controversy.