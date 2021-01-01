Camila Cabello refuses to dress up 'for the paparazzi'

Camila Cabello has no interest in dressing up just because she might be photographed by paparazzi.

The Havana hitmaker is often snapped while out and about with her mother Sinuhe Estrabao, or her popstar boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

But in a new interview for Bustle, Camila insisted that she dresses to suit herself, and never to impress any waiting photographers.

"I'm going to wear whatever, and if there's paparazzi around, that sucks, but I'm not going to completely reroute who I am for that," the singer told the publication, adding that she is very comfortable in her own skin. "You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that's just not a balanced life. That's not what I want... I can't change to fit that mould."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Camila shared that she received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans after she posted a now-viral video in which she promoted body positivity and self-acceptance on TikTok last month.

"I actually felt so liberated when I posted that. After that, I went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, 'I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much,'" the 24-year-old reflected. "I actually feel my body insecurities went down after I posted that because I was like, 'No matter what pictures come out or what people say, I'm now controlling the narrative.'"