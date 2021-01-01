Amber Rose accuses boyfriend Alexander Edwards of cheating

Amber Rose has alleged her partner, music executive Alexander Edwards, cheated on her with "12 different people".



The 37-year-old shared the accusations to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, revealing to her followers that she was tired of being "embarrassed behind the scenes."



"All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him," the SlutWalk founder wrote. "Y'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f**k him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM's. Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever."



Rose and Edwards welcomed their first child, Slash Electric, nearly two years ago. The model did not name the music executive directly, but the two have been an item since 2018, when they appeared at the fourth annual SlutWalk together.



"I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return," she wrote. "As for him... The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."



The former Loveline podcast host committed to not naming who Edwards allegedly cheated on her with, because she "is not in the business of ruining lives."



Rose also called out her "raging narcissistic mom", writing that she did not want her in her life anymore.



"I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love," she continued. "I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore. That's why I've been so quiet. I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."



Rose also shares an eight-year-old son named Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.