Drake reveals contracting Covid-19 caused chaos on his hairline

Drake has revealed that contracting Covid-19 caused his hair to grow "weird".

The Canadian rapper has had a heart-shaped cut-out in his black hair since November 2020 in anticipation of his next album, Certified Lover Boy, due out this year.

However, a recent Instagram Stories picture taken from a studio session showed a significantly faded heart on the rapper's head.

When a fan account posted before and after photos with the caption, "That heart is stressed", the Hotline Bling rapper revealed his battle with Covid-19 and its effect on his hairline.

"I had Covid that s**t grew in weird I had to start again," he explained with a crying laughter emoji, before adding, "It's coming back don't diss".

The Toronto native did not reveal when he contracted Covid-19, but he was one of the first celebrities to be publicly tested for the virus in March 2020 after hanging out with positive NBA star Kevin Durant. While Drake's test was negative, a video captured by TMZ revealed the Canadian's thoughts afterwards.

"That test is uncomfortable though," he said. "They put that Q-tip (cotton bud) all the way up inside your thoughts and s**t."

Certified Lover Boy's release was planned for January 2021, but was delayed after Drake had knee surgery late last year. At the time, Drake posted on Instagram: "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery."