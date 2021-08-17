Liam Gallagher admits he missed fans at concert for NHS staff

Liam Gallagher admitted he missed the "faces, voices and breaths" of his fans as he performed a free concert for NHS workers at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (17.08.21).

The 48-year-old former Oasis singer made a triumphant return to the stage following the UK lockdown restrictions imposed to stop the COVID-19 pandemic as he sang for NHS workers and their families to thank them for all their hard work and the sacrifices they made to save lives during the health crisis.

And Liam told the audience that he had missed them as much as they had missed him.

After performing his acoustic solo song 'Paper Crown', he said: "How have you been, alright? It’s good to see your faces and hear your voices, and smell you breaths - that’s been the best part.”

Liam opened his set with 'Hello' from Oasis' second album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' and that was quickly followed by 'Morning Glory' from the same 1995 LP and 'Columbia' from the band's acclaimed 1994 debut 'Definitely Maybe'.

The rocker's single 'Wall of Glass' was met with rapturous applause and kicked off a run of solo material which included 'Halo', 'Shockwave' and 'Greedy Soul'.

Oasis B-side 'Fade Away' and 1997 single 'Stand By Me' were unexpected highlights from his former group's back catalogue and Liam closed the first part of his set with solo ballad 'Once'.

The rock 'n' roll star's encore saw him deliver some of Oasis' greatest hits with 'Supersonic', 'Cigarettes & Alcohol', 'Roll With It' - on which Liam turned the lights on his fans - and 'Live Forever sparking pandemonium in the crowd

After leaving the stage there was one more surprise for fans, as Liam - who was backed throughout the gig by former original Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs - returned to tease the "silly Billys" in the audience with a "new song" before launching into 'Wonderwall', prompting a joyous singalong.

Liam headlines the Reading and Leeds Festivals next weekend.

Liam Gallagher at The O2 setlist:

1. Hello

2. Morning Glory

3. Columbia

4. Wall of Glass

5. Halo

6. Shockwave

7. Paper Crown

8. Why Me? Why Not.

9. Stand by Me

10. Fade Away

11. Greedy Soul

12. The River

13. Once

Encore:

14. Go Let It Out

15. Acquiesce

16. Supersonic

17. Cigarettes & Alcohol

18. Roll With It

19. Live Forever

Second Encore:

20. Wonderwall