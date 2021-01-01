Anderson .Paak unveils tattoo warning against posthumous music

Anderson .Paak has got a new tattoo to make it clear that he doesn't want any of his music being released posthumously.

The Leave the Door Open hitmaker posted the new ink to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, highlighting a key part of his will that declares that he doesn't want any of his music being released once he has passed away.

"When I'm gone," the tattoo reads in capital letters beneath a portrait of the Muppets character, Animal. "Please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public."

Posthumous albums are common in the music industry. From Prince to Mac Miller, record labels often choose to uncover previously unreleased music to share it with the public after a musician passes.

In a recent example of the practice, rapper Pop Smoke's debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released posthumously last year, five months after the 20-year-old passed away after suffering gunshot wounds amid a home invasion.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and all 19 tracks from the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100.