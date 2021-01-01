NEWS Dolly Parton: 'I think we should all be allowed to be ourselves' Newsdesk Share with :





Global icon Dolly Parton joined Absolute Radio Country presenter, Baylen Leonard in an exclusive chat to celebrate the return of her very successful and female empowering musical 9 to 5, which begins touring in the UK from the end of August.



Absolute Radio Country were lucky to be joined by the hugely talented musician and businesswoman to talk about her other upcoming projects including her new fragrance Scent From Above and her first ever novel Run Rose Run, due out next March.



Talking about the upcoming book Dolly said “I’ve been working on this book Run Rose Run with the great James Patterson. This is my first novel and I've also written music, a whole CD to go along with it, based on the characters in the movie, their situations, attitudes and that sort of thing. It’s the first time I know of that a book comes along with a CD.”



In the interview with Baylen, which was broadcast yesterday (Monday 16th August) on Absolute Radio Country, Dolly also talks about why she feels she gets too much credit for her help with the Moderna vaccine, the changing Country Music scene and why you will never find her on Broadway.



Dolly on funding the Moderna vaccine - “When the pandemic came out, I just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just kind of wanted to help with that, so I donated to help with that. So, mine was a small part of course, but I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve but I was happy to be part of that, and to be able to try stop something in its tracks that’s really just become such a monster for all of us.”



Dolly on returning to the UK “Well I don’t have any plans to come unless it would be to do something with the 9 to 5 musical, but I'm not planning to do any touring right now. We have got to let all this Covid stuff, we have got to let all the travelling be a little easier, we have got to all stay smart and be good but I definitely want to come back to the UK, because I love my fans there. So, there’ll be a time, there’ll be a reason and there’ll be a place”



Dolly on performing on Broadway “I have been asked many times to perform on Broadway. I do love going to the shows but that is not something I have a desire to do. It’s a sit-down job first of all, I'm more like a gypsy, I'm an entertainer I like going from one town to the next. But when you're on Broadway you’ve got to do the same thing over and over, which people who love Broadway love the stage, that’s what they love to do, but my life was a little different to that.”



Dolly on the important message in 9 to 5 and female empowerment “I think we should all be allowed to be ourselves, whether its women in the workplace, if they’re mistreated or if they do the work and don’t get the credit for it. I think whoever does the job should be recognised and paid for that, shouldn’t matter whether your male or female. So, I really understand and accept all the situations that I see going on in this world, in the music business or just in the world of business or out there in the workplace as well. So, I try in my own way to write songs about it, to talk about it in my way”



Dolly on the change in Country Music scene “I'm so proud of the music business now that they’re allowing people in that weren't allowed to be there before and they are treated with respect. We got a long way to go, just like the saying with 9 to 5 and the message in the movie as well as the musical. We have come far, but we have got far to go.”