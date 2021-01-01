Jack Harlow hasn't had 'a single sip of alcohol' this year

Jack Harlow decided to stop drinking at the start of this year.



The Whats Poppin hitmaker posted a photo on Instagram and opened up about his decision to stop drinking at the beginning of this year.



"Haven't had a single sip of alcohol in 2021," the rapper began. "Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I'll never take another sip, who knows? My favourite vice was definitely drinking (I don't like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it's that I don't need it."



Noting that he usually chooses to open up through his music, the 23-year-old continued, "I'm really grateful for how far we've come and I want you to know I appreciate all of you. But I'm hungrier right now than I've ever been. I'm prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this s**t to the next level. See you soon."



Fellow rappers congratulated Harlow on his decision, including Industry Baby collaborator Lil Nas X, who wrote, "Look at Jack Harlow man so inspirational."



Rapper Kill Jasper recalled Harlow's initial decision to pursue sobriety, writing, "I remember having a conversation when you were on your last tour about not drinking before your shows anymore and how it's changed u in positive ways so this s**t is so cool to hear, congrats bro proud of u (sic)."



Music video director Cole Bennett expressed his desire to be "team sober Harlow," commenting, "The Jack Harlow drinking days carry some memories that I'll hold very close to my heart forever. But I'm team sober Harlow."