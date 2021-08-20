Foo Fighters to rock UK stadiums in summer 2022

Foo Fighters have announced four UK stadium shows for summer 2022.

The 'Times Like These' group are set to rock Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 25, 2022, before heading to Birmingham's Villa Park and the London Stadium for two shows on June 30, 2022, and July 2, 2022.

It will mark their first concerts this side of the pond since their headline slot at Reading & Leeds in 2019.

Frontman Dave Grohl said: “We can’t f****** wait to get back to the UK!”

“It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”

St Vincent and Loose Articles are billed to support Foo Fighters at the Manchester gig, while Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk will open the Birmingham Show and the July 2 date.

The first London show will see the band joined by St Vincent again and Shame.

The 'Everlong' rockers recently played a sold-out headline slot at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, which followed their landmark Madison Square Garden show in June.

The 'Monkey Wrench' group played the first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic at the iconic venue.

And the US rock legends - also comprising Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee - couldn't be happier to get back on stage.

David said prior to the MSG gig: "We've been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard.

"New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

Tickets for the four UK stadium concerts go on sale on Friday (20.08.21) at 9am BST from www.foofighters.com/tour-dates.

UK Stadium Tour Dates:

25 June 2022, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (with St Vincent & Loose Articles)

June 27, 2022, Birmingham, Villa Park (with Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)

30 June, 2022, London Stadium (with St Vincent & Shame)

July 2, 2022, London, London Stadium (with Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)