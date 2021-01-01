Iggy Azalea asks record labels to hire therapists for artists

Iggy Azalea is urging record labels to provide therapy for musicians.



The Fancy rapper expressed her thoughts on the responsibility for record labels to provide therapy to artists on Twitter, citing concerns over "the level of hate & pressure" artists endure daily.



"I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label," the 31-year-old began. "Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?



"Also yes it may seem like 'But there’s so many labels!.' There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses."



The singer went on to name several high-profile executives, including CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer.



The hitmaker closed out her remarks by stating that Grainge and Stringer have "85% coverage across the labels" and that a policy requiring the employment of a psychologist would be "actually not hard to do".



Azalea responded to fans who claimed artists might not want to use a mental health service provided by their label, to which she responded, "Respectfully, yes they would. As an artist who knows a lot of artists and has had this conversation in studios a million times I can confidently say... If they had built in access it would be utilized."



She then recommended that labels institute a weekly mental health check-in.