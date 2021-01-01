Jessie J will not release new music until she resolves mystery illness

Jessie J has no plans to release new music until she feels better amid her battle with a mystery illness.

The Price Tag singer was diagnosed with Meniere's disease, an inner ear disorder, in December, and shortly after, she began to suffer from an unknown issue with her throat which makes it tough for her to sing.

She was planning to release her next album this year, but in a new Instagram Q&A, she revealed that it won't come out until she's doing better.

"When can we expect the album? When I'm better, which I don't know when that's going to be," she said.

She told her 9.9 million followers on the platform that she had an MRI on Monday to try and uncover the source of her pain.

"I thought an MRI might be a little easier since I haven't had one in years," the Bang Bang singer said. "But nope... They still suck. Like big time suck."

She said that while her vocal cords are healthy, she was taking a number of tests to try and uncover the issue that was causing so much pain - including allergists, thyroid specialists and an examination of her spine.

In an earlier post, the singer said, "It is so boring, so boring. I don't even know what to say any more."

Last week, she used Instagram to reveal her struggles to sing songs she previously found effortless, because the mystery ailment is affecting her voice - and left her crying.

"I let myself feel the broken part of me that sometimes I know I ignore when I shouldn't," the former The Voice UK judge revealed. "Like fell the floor TV show type s**t.

"Six months in and I still cannot get through a full day without pain in my mid neck / throat. Some days are so much better than others."