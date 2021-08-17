Foo Fighters require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID test at Alaska gigs

Foo Fighters require fans attending their Alaska gigs to show proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.



The 'Times Like These' hitmakers are set to play their first shows in the US state this month, kicking off with two dates in Anchorage tonight (17.08.21) and on Thursday (19.08.21) at the Dena’ina Center, and Fairbanks on August 21.



Before purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster, a box appears asking ticket buyers to agree to the following terms and conditions: "The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue. Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged. (sic)"



In June, the 'Monkey Wrench' group played the first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic at Madison Square Garden.



Attendees at the concert were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the last dose received at least 14 days before the show.



Children under 16 were permitted to present a negative coronavirus test instead.



However, Dave Grohl and cos safety measures led to a protest by anti-vaxxers.



Former child star Ricky Schroder was among those protesting.



He later fumed on Twitter: “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination. (sic)"