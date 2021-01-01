Max George injured in swimming accident

The Wanted singer Max George has been left with facial injuries following a swimming accident.

The 32-year-old British singer shocked fans on Sunday when he shared snaps showing bloody cuts and scrapes around his eyes and explained to his followers that he collided with a rock while swimming in the Adriatic Sea.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram page, Max wrote in the caption, "You should see the other guy. (A MASSIVE rock at the bottom of the Adriatic)."

The post prompted his former bandmate Tom Parker to joke in the comments, "Getting beaten up by the rock" and his girlfriend Stacey Giggs to call him a "muppet".

Responding to a user asking for more details about the incident, Max wrote, "I hit my face on a rock at the bottom of the sea," with a laughing emoji.

He did not share if he had been diving when he sustained the injuries.

Sharing further snaps of his face on his Instagram Stories, Max warned his followers to learn from his mistake and wear protective eyewear while underwater.

"Always wear in googles in the sea... lucky," he wrote across the photos.

The singer and actor recently wrapped filming his latest movie, Kill/Stream, an action film revolving around fictional reality TV show The Island, in which contestants get more than they bargained for.