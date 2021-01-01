Michelle Branch pregnant

Michelle Branch is gearing up to welcome her third child.



The Everywhere singer revealed she is pregnant in an Instagram post on Sunday.



"You know you're pregnant when..." the 38-year-old wrote beneath a picture of a plate of scones. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited!"



Late last year, Branch revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.



"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t done yet,’” the Goodbye to You hitmaker wrote at the time. “December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)."



The third Branch baby will be her second with husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The musical pair welcomed their first child in 2018 and tied the knot several months later.



Branch had her first child in 2005 with then-husband, bass player Teddy Landau. The couple finalised its divorce in 2015.