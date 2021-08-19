Little Mix hint at new music to mark 10th anniversary

Little Mix appear to be teasing new music to mark their 10th anniversary.

The chart-topping girl group - comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and formerly Jesy Nelson - will be celebrating the milestone this Thursday (19.08.21) with a surprise on the way for fans.

Sharing a throwback montage, including pictures of the 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers as a four-piece, the girls tweeted: "Thursday", along with a white love heart emoji.

Little Mix rose to prominence on 'The X Factor' in 2011 and are one of the most successful acts from the talent show.

Jesy quit in December after almost a decade and stated that being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health.

The 30-year-old singer is currently gearing up to launch her solo career with her imminent debut single, which she has shared a preview of on social media.

Earlier this month, the star removed all her posts on Instagram, unfollowed everyone, and changed her profile picture to a hot pink colour.

An insider said: "Jesy spent several months at the beginning of the year working on the music and it has all come together quite quickly.

“Her new record label Polydor are keen to strike while the iron is hot, so they are throwing everything at her project and want the first single out in a matter of weeks.

"It is more upbeat than some might be expecting and there will be plenty of choreography in the video."

It's said Jesy is finding it "so refreshing" working as a solo star.

The source added: “The difference this time is that she is not comparing herself to her bandmates. It’s been so refreshing for her.

“Jesy has been working hard and is feeling really positive about this new chapter of her career.”

Jesy recently excited her fans by teasing her "new era is pending".

After signing with Polydor, she's been sharing snaps and videos from the studio, and in a recent update, she suggested it wouldn't be long before fans hear what she's been working on.

Alongside two bikini snaps of her catching rays in the garden, the music star wrote on Instagram: "New era pending……"