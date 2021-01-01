Lizzo rocked 13-metre-long braids in Rumors video

The amazing braids Lizzo wore in her new Rumors video measured a whopping 43.5 feet (13 metres).

The singer and Cardi B unveiled their latest single on Friday, and in the accompanying video, the duo pose as Greek goddesses and wear gold draped gowns and matching accessories.

In one sequence, Lizzo walks down a set of stairs in a white bodysuit with very long braids trailing behind her, and in an Instagram post, the star revealed the braids may even break records.

"BIG SHOUT OUT TO THE 43 AND A HALF FOOT BRAIDS I HAD IN RUMORS - LITERALLY THE LONGEST BRAIDS IN THE WORLD ASK @guinnessworldrecords !!!!" the 33-year-old wrote.

Lizzo also credited Shelby Swain with creating her eye-catching hairstyles for the video.

In her own social media post, the celebrity hairstylist explained that it took a full team 80 hours to complete the looks.

"80 Hours, 400 packs of Kanekalon (hair extensions), 17 of LA's FINEST BRAIDERS & a Blessing from God to make my Vision come to fruition! I'm so thankful to be able to create for an Artist who believes in my artistry, my ability to deliver and my vision @lizzobeeating. I'm thankful for my team who came thru and slayed the 43 1/2 FEET (YASSSS B**CH 43 1/2 FEET)," she exclaimed.