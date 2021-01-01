Travis Barker joins Kourtney Kardashian for first plane flight in 13 years

Travis Barker has taken his first aeroplane flight in over a decade.

The Blink-182 drummer boarded a private jet alongside his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, at an airport in Los Angeles on Saturday, with the flight headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Photos obtained by editors at TMZ show the couple walking up the steps to the aircraft, and also disembarking at their vacation spot.

Neither Travis nor Kourtney have commented on the journey.

However, the musician vowed to never step foot on an aircraft again after the business jet he was travelling on crashed during take-off from a runway at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina in September 2008.

Four of the six people on board died, with Travis and Adam 'DJ AM' Goldstein critically injured. Adam passed away almost a year later of a drug overdose at the age of 36.

Yet, in an interview with Men's Health magazine earlier this year, Travis indicated that he was contemplating air travel once again.

"If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and (tell my children), 'Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.' I have to tell them, because I almost left them," he told the publication. "That's a perfect day."