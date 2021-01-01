DJ Khaled and family recovering from Covid-19

DJ Khaled and his family are recovering from the Covid-19 virus.

The I'm the One hitmaker took to Instagram late last week to post a message in which he thanked his fans for their support while he was taking some time away to get better.

"Fanluv, all our friends and family! Thank you for your calls and prayers!" he wrote. "My family and I recovered from COVID and we're all good now!! God is the greatest! God love us and we love God! Thank you everyone! We the best."

Khaled shares sons Asahd, four, and 18-month-old Aalam with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Elsewhere in this post, the music mogul urged his followers to "be safe" and "take care" of themselves.

"Thank you. Grateful for all the love, grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I!" the star added. "Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi, thank you to my Queen, thank you Rosa, thank you to my WE THE BEST team, my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery (sic)."