Lorde samples cicada sounds on Solar Power

Lorde samples cicada sounds on her upcoming album Solar Power.

The New Zealand-based singer-songwriter is gearing up to release her third studio album on 20 August, with the record featuring singles Solar Power and Stoned at the Nail Salon.

While fans noticed that the debut single includes cicada noises, in a 73 Questions interview for Vogue.com, Lorde revealed that she was really inspired by the chirping insects.

"I started recording cicadas a couple of years ago in New Zealand. They really sound like a New Zealand summer to me," she said, before referring to Brood X - one of the 15 broods of periodical cicadas that appear regularly throughout the eastern United States. "But I didn't know about Brood X at the time, so I'm ahead of the trend."

Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, went on to share that the accompanying video for Solar Power helps "to build the universe" of the album, and also indicated that the colour yellow has a lot of meaning for her at the moment.

And as for the sunshine yellow two-piece number from New York brand Collina Strada she wears in the clip, the Royals hitmaker is unsurprised that it sold out almost immediately.

"I thought it was youthful but cool and timeless and I knew I wanted to wear yellow," the 24-year-old added.