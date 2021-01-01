Lorde hits out at 'insulting' notion she is part of Jack Antonoff's 'stable' of female collaborators

Lorde has hit out at the "insulting" idea she is part of a "stable" of female artists who work with producer Jack Antonoff.

Antonoff has worked with Taylor Swift, Pink, and Lana Del Rey in recent years, as well as producing Lorde's 2017 album Melodrama, and her new album Solar Power, which is released on 20 August.

But the Green Light singer, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, told The New York Times she felt the conversation around her work with the 37-year-old was outdated.

"I haven't made a Jack Antonoff record. I've made a Lorde record," the 24-year-old singer revealed to the newspaper. "He's helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting...

"I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does, and some of those things I really love, and some of them I don't like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together."

Antonoff is also the lead singer and guitarist in indie-pop band Bleachers as well as a producer.

Lorde also took issue with the speculation about whether their relationship was both professional and romantic, calling the narrative "retro" and "sexist."

She added, "He's like a partner to me. We're in a relationship. It's not a romantic relationship, but we've been in it for seven years, and it's a really unique thing, so I don't begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it."