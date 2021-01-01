Britney Spears' mother Lynne 'pleased' Jamie is stepping down from conservatorship

Britney Spears' mother Lynne is "pleased" her ex-husband Jamie has agreed to step down from the controversial conservatorship.

On Thursday, Jamie filed documents stating that he is not opposed to stepping down from his role as conservator of his 39-year-old daughter's estate "when the time is right".

He stated his intentions to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney Mathew Rosengart to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator, with the filing stating Jamie "does not believe a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

The news was met with a positive response from Britney's mother Lynne. Her attorney Gladstone N Jones III told Us Weekly: "Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after 26 years of marriage.

Celebrities took to social media to share positive reactions too. Britney's old pal Paris Hilton wrote: "I'm so happy to hear this news. It's been so long overdue but I'm so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love!"

Meanwhile, Cher tweeted: "IF I WAS BRIT I'D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT. I COULDN'T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS."

Britney's conservatorship has been in place since 2008, following her mental breakdown. She has been in a court battle over the matter in recent years in a bid to regain control of her life.