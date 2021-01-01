Selena Gomez helped Olivia Rodrigo kick off music career

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed a conversation with Selena Gomez helped her branch out from her Disney roots.

In an interview for Variety's Power of Young Hollywood series, the 18-year-old - who found fame with Disney shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - opened up about how a conversation with her fellow Disney alum impacted her spitting away from the traditional child star path.

"I met Selena, and she was so kind," the Driver's License hitmaker said. "She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry. All of us were in the limelight very young... That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues."

According to Variety, the singer notably "broke from tradition" and did not sign with the media conglomerate's Hollywood Records, which other child stars - including Gomez, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus - have signed with in the past. Her platinum-certified debut album Sour was released by Geffen Records in May and has had the biggest opening week of any album so far this year.

Earlier this week, while promoting her return to the small screen in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Selena opened up about how young stardom impacted her career.

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing," the 29-year-old explained. "When I was a kid... I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can. It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this. I was just a kid. I didn't know what I was thinking."