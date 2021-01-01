Tony Bennett retires from performing

Tony Bennett will no longer perform after cancelling the rest of his 2021 tour.

The iconic singer teamed up with Lady Gaga for two shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week, and they will be his last live performances, according to his son Danny Bennett.

The 95-year-old cancelled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates earlier this week, citing the Covid-19 Delta variant and his age.

"There won't be any additional concerts. This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer," the singer's son said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "This is, however, doctors' orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors - when Tony's wife, Susan, heard them - she said, 'Absolutely not.'

"He'll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It's not the singing aspect but, rather, the travelling. Look, he gets tired. The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don't want him to fall on stage, for instance - something as simple as that. We're not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical standpoint... about human nature. Tony's 95."

Bennett and Lady Gaga are set to release his last album, Love for Sale, later this year. The pop star has said in the past that her relationship with the legendary musician "saved her career." The Radio City performances were filmed and are set to be included in a documentary about the pair's relationship.

Bennett, who started his chart-topping career in the 1950s, announced earlier this year that he has been battling Alzheimer's disease since 2016.