Will Young: 'I had a little bit of Botox once, but I didn’t like it'

Singer Will Young popped by the Magic Radio studios last week to chat with Breakfast presenter Ronan Keating about his new album ‘Crying on the Bathroom Floor’ as well as all things Pop Idol.



Whilst speaking with Ronan about the TV show which shot him to fame, Will hinted that there could be a return of Pop Idol to our screens next year, especially with X Factor being axed.



When asked about the return of the show Will said, “Not sure, but it is the 20th Anniversary next year...” he continued “I think they should. I think it would be great”



Will also discussed how he would love to be a judge on the show, as well as reminiscing about his time in Pop Idol and the famous battle buses which toured at the end of the season.



Whilst taking part in Magic Radio’s Memory Lane feature, which draws on iconic images from the guest's career, Will talked about his time performing at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee concert, revealing to Ronan that his rehearsal with Brian May and Phil Collins was ‘really bad’ with Will ending up swearing on stage.



Will discussing his performance with Queen



“I wasn’t meant to be singing We Are the Champions but Phil Collins didn’t want to do it, he was too busy drumming, so last minute ... they were like Phil Collins would like you to sing with Queen and I was like ‘What. What’s happened to my life.’ I was really bad in the dress rehearsal, and I actually swore on stage, and it went out all the way down The Mall. Apparently, me and Ozzy Osborne were the two people who swore, and then it came together on the actual day.”



Will on whether he would like to be a Pop Idol judge



“Yeah. I'd get some serious corrective surgery before, so people would be like ‘oh my god he hasn’t aged at all’ but creepily. I had a little bit of Botox once, but I didn’t like it. I was smiling and it sort of squidged my face up, it was quite a few years ago, but if Pop Idol came back, I’d go the full face. New face, new name. I’d come back as Simon Cowell.”



Will talking about the Pop Idol Battle buses



“That last week was so much fun and we went on all the TV shows, and I knew it was coming to an end in a nice way, so I was like, ‘oh, I'm gonna enjoy this so much’. I remember texting my dad ... And I was like, "I'm on the bus." and he sent me a message back... he said, "yeah good boy, it's cheaper than a taxi.” I was like, he doesn't get this.”



