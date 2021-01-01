Elton John and Dua Lipa collaborate on new single Cold Heart

Dua Lipa and Elton John have teamed up for a new song, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).

The iconic singer-songwriter shared a video about the collaboration on Instagram on Wednesday, and it featured a clip of the Future Nostalgia star sampling lyrics from his hit Rocketman and him singing Sacrifice.

"I am so excited to finally be able to tell you all that I have a new single with Dua Lipa 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' coming out this Friday! Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can't wait for you all to hear it!" he wrote in the caption.

The 25-year-old seemed hyped for the collaboration on her Instagram Stories, with her writing, "I'm fizzing with excitement!!!! @eltonjohn I love you and I'm so happy this is finally coming out into the world."

John joined the Levitating hitmaker's Studio 2054 livestream last year, following a joint Instagram Live session the month before. In April, the pop star headlined the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars pre-party.

John discussed his admiration of younger artists - including the likes of Dua, Lorde and Billie Eilish - in an interview with Apple Music earlier this year.

"It's wonderful because you think, 'God, they're 16 or 17 or 15 years of age. How do they do that?' It keeps me animated and it keeps me so happy," he said.

John has had a long-running relationship with Australian dance act PNAU and they previously released an album of John remixes titled Good Morning To The Night in 2012.