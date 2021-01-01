Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott hospitalised for suicide attempt

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is home after reportedly being rushed to the hospital for mental health issues.



First responders allegedly received a call from Scott's Michigan home on 30 July saying there was a "suicidal person" at the residence, according to TMZ.



When police and emergency medical personnel arrived, Scott allegedly became "combative" to the point where they were "unable to check her vitals." Sources speaking to TMZ said Scott was "violent" and needed to be restrained by police.



The 46-year-old appeared to have injured herself, sustaining several non-lethal injuries that required medical attention. She was rushed to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, and is reportedly at home recovering.



According to the New York Post's Page Six, the incident occurred a week after Scott's mother, Kathleen Sluck, passed away at age 65. A funeral for her mother was held the day before the alleged suicide attempt took place.



Scott lost her sister, Dawn, to a "suspected heroin overdose" in 2016. Writing in an online condolence book for her sister, she described the pain she felt over the loss.



"Dawn was my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way. I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say. I wish she was here so I could hug her and tell her I love her," she penned.



Scott and Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. The couple briefly remarried in 2006 before breaking it off for good. They have a daughter together, 25-year-old Hailie Jade.