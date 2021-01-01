Damon Albarn regrets missing David Bowie collaboration

Damon Albarn "regrets" not making an album with the late David Bowie.



The Blur frontman was "summonsed" to see the 'Heroes' hitmaker - who died of cancer in 2016 - to discuss the possibility of joining him on a record with The Kinks' Ray Davies but the collaboration never happened because David's tour proved to be too successful for him to get the chance for a break.



Damon said: “David Bowie asked me and Ray Davies to make an album with him. It was actually a serious thing we were going to do. He summonsed me when he was playing in Switzerland into the labyrinth of his backstage and I went to see him and he said, ‘Well, we’re going to do this but if this tour keeps doing as well as it is then I’m going to carry on touring.’ "



Confirming the tour continued, he added: “And that’s why there’s no album. I regret that one. I just imagine what that might have sounded like.”



And that's not Damon's only musical regret as he also blames himself for "missing" collaborations with the late Prince, producer Dr. Dre, and rapper Kendrick Lamar.



He told Scotland's Herald newspaper: “Dr Dre, Prince, and Kendrick Lamar … I missed all three of those. All my fault. Which is quite a lot of people to miss."



After decades of success, the 53-year-old singer admitted the "best moment" of his career was a very early rehearsal for Blur - because he's been too busy working every since.



Asked his career highlight, he said: "When we were in my parents' garage in Colchester and we first played 'Sing' and 'She’s So High' and I suddenly felt like I had moved on from being in local Battle of the Bands in Colchester and there was a chance that we might be able to fulfil our dreams, our real crazy Top of the Pops Whistle Test, TV show dreams. We could be a bit like The Who.



"That’s the best moment. Because ever since then I’ve just been working really. I’ve been busy.”