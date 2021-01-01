Lil Nas X turned down acting role in Euphoria

Lil Nas X rejected the opportunity to take up an acting role on TV show Euphoria.

In an interview with Variety, the star revealed that he was offered a part on the HBO teen drama, which features the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Barbie Ferreira, but ultimately decided that the timing wasn't right.

"I was actually going to do Euphoria, but I didn't want to take time away from finishing my album," the 22-year-old told the publication. "I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."

Following on from the success of country rap single Old Town Road, Nas has dropped singles including Holiday, Sun Goes Down, and Montero (Call Me by Your Name).

And the openly gay star, who hit headlines for kissing one of his male backup dancers during an appearance at the 2021 BET Awards, insisted that he has no plans to tone down his performances.

"I'm always trying to give people a show, you know? While also pointing out the flaws in society. I have a goal in my head for where I want to be, but my entire life and career has been just going in and winging it," he explained. "Some things work really well and some don't work at all, and a lot of them are very much last minute - like, I planned the BET kiss literally a day or two before it happened. I just use anything that comes at me to my advantage, even things that others may see as a disadvantage."