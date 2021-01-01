Beyoncé's children steal the show in IVY PARK campaign

Beyoncé's three children steal the spotlight in the campaign for her new IVY PARK collection.

The superstar is gearing up to release her latest sportswear collaboration in partnership with Adidas, with the IVY PARK Rodeo line featuring childrenswear for the first time.

And in the commercial, Beyoncé is briefly seen posing with her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, as well as four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, at various points.

Partway through the clip, the Formation hitmaker walks a makeshift runway with hay bales in the background alongside Blue, with the pair wearing matching lilac hoodies and cow-print leggings.

While eagle-eyed fans will also see a glimpse of Sir's face, and Beyoncé holding her twins - with the trio all sporting bright blue outfits.

The kids' collection is comprised of 16 apparel sizes, including tracksuits, hoodies, T-shirts, and tights. Items will be available to purchase from 19 August.

Speaking about the concept in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 39-year-old explained that she had wanted to create coordinating outfits for a while.

"I'm excited that IVY PARK x Adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she added. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."