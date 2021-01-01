Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead 2021 MTV VMA nominations

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion look set to dominate the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.



The Canadian popstar has racked up seven nominations for this year's event, including nods in the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop categories, while Cry Baby hitmaker Megan follows closely behind with six nominations.



Elsewhere, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Giveon all landed five nominations each.



Going up against Justin in the Video of the Year category include Megan and Cardi B's collaboration WAP, DJ Khaled's Popstar, Doja's Kiss Me More, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, and The Weeknd's Save Your Tears.



The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air live on MTV on 12 September.







The complete list of MTV VMA nominations is as follows:







Video of the Year







Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP



DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)



Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More



Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits



Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)



The Weeknd: Save Your Tears







Artist of the Year







Ariana Grande



Doja Cat



Justin Bieber



Megan Thee Stallion



Olivia Rodrigo



Taylor Swift







Song of the Year







24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open



BTS: Dynamite



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP



Dua Lipa: Levitating



Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License







Best New Artist







24kGoldn



Giveon



The Kid Laroi



Olivia Rodrigo



Polo G



Saweetie







Push Performance of the Year







Wallows: Are You Bored Yet?



Ashnikko: Daisy



Saint Jhn: Gorgeous



24kGoldn: Coco



JC Stewart: Break My Heart



Latto: Sex Lies



Madison Beer: Selfish



The Kid Laroi: Without You



Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License



Girl in Red: Serotonin



Fousheé: My Slime



Jxdn: Think About Me







Best Collaboration







24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP



Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More



Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches



Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: Prisoner







Best Pop







Ariana Grande: Positions



Billie Eilish: Therefore I Am



BTS: Butter



Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness



Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches



Olivia Rodrigo: Good 4 U



Shawn Mendes: Wonder



Taylor Swift: Willow







Best Hip-Hop







Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP



Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later



Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (remix)



Moneybagg Yo: Said Sum



Polo G: Rapstar



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: Franchise







Best Rock







Evanescence: Use My Voice



Foo Fighters: Shame Shame



John Mayer: Last Train Home



The Killers: My Own Soul's Warning



Kings Of Leon: The Bandit



Lenny Kravitz: Raise Vibration







Best Alternative







Bleachers: Stop Making This Hurt



Glass Animals: Heat Waves



Imagine Dragons: Follow You



Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: My Ex's Best Friend



Twenty One Pilots: Shy Away



Willow ft. Travis Barker: Transparent Soul







Best Latin







Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: Dákiti



Billie Eilish & Rosalía: Lo Vas A Olvidar



Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: Girl Like Me



Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: Un Die (One Day)



Karol G: Bichota



Maluma: Hawái







Best R&B







Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: Brown Skin Girl



Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open



Chris Brown and Young Thug: Go Crazy



Giveon: Heartbreak Anniversary



H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: Come Through



SZA: Good Days







Best K-pop







(G)I-DLE: Dumdi Dumdi



Blackpink and Selena Gomez: Ice Cream



BTS: Butter



Monsta X: Gambler



Seventeen: Ready to love



Twice: Alcohol-Free







Video For Good







Billie Eilish: Your Power



Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil



H.E.R.: Fight For You



Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful



Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)



Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: Entrepreneur







Best Direction







Billie Eilish: Your Power - Directed by: Billie Eilish



DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber) - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X



Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino



Taylor Swift: Willow - Directed by: Taylor Swift



Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: Franchise - Directed by: Travis Scott



Tyler, The Creator: Lumberjack - Directed by: Wolf Haley