NEWS

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead 2021 MTV VMA nominations

2 d
Newsdesk

Share with:

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion look set to dominate the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Canadian popstar has racked up seven nominations for this year's event, including nods in the Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop categories, while Cry Baby hitmaker Megan follows closely behind with six nominations.

Elsewhere, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Giveon all landed five nominations each.

Going up against Justin in the Video of the Year category include Megan and Cardi B's collaboration WAP, DJ Khaled's Popstar, Doja's Kiss Me More, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, and The Weeknd's Save Your Tears.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will air live on MTV on 12 September.



The complete list of MTV VMA nominations is as follows:



Video of the Year



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran: Bad Habits

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd: Save Your Tears



Artist of the Year



Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift



Song of the Year



24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open

BTS: Dynamite

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Dua Lipa: Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License



Best New Artist



24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie



Push Performance of the Year



Wallows: Are You Bored Yet?

Ashnikko: Daisy

Saint Jhn: Gorgeous

24kGoldn: Coco

JC Stewart: Break My Heart

Latto: Sex Lies

Madison Beer: Selfish

The Kid Laroi: Without You

Olivia Rodrigo: Drivers License

Girl in Red: Serotonin

Fousheé: My Slime

Jxdn: Think About Me



Best Collaboration



24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: Mood

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Doja Cat ft. SZA: Kiss Me More

Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: Prisoner



Best Pop



Ariana Grande: Positions

Billie Eilish: Therefore I Am

BTS: Butter

Harry Styles: Treat People With Kindness

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: Peaches

Olivia Rodrigo: Good 4 U

Shawn Mendes: Wonder

Taylor Swift: Willow



Best Hip-Hop



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Drake ft. Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (remix)

Moneybagg Yo: Said Sum

Polo G: Rapstar

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: Franchise



Best Rock



Evanescence: Use My Voice

Foo Fighters: Shame Shame

John Mayer: Last Train Home

The Killers: My Own Soul's Warning

Kings Of Leon: The Bandit

Lenny Kravitz: Raise Vibration



Best Alternative



Bleachers: Stop Making This Hurt

Glass Animals: Heat Waves

Imagine Dragons: Follow You

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: My Ex's Best Friend

Twenty One Pilots: Shy Away

Willow ft. Travis Barker: Transparent Soul



Best Latin



Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: Dákiti

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: Lo Vas A Olvidar

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: Girl Like Me

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: Un Die (One Day)

Karol G: Bichota

Maluma: Hawái



Best R&B



Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: Brown Skin Girl

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: Leave the Door Open

Chris Brown and Young Thug: Go Crazy

Giveon: Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: Come Through

SZA: Good Days



Best K-pop



(G)I-DLE: Dumdi Dumdi

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: Ice Cream

BTS: Butter

Monsta X: Gambler

Seventeen: Ready to love

Twice: Alcohol-Free



Video For Good



Billie Eilish: Your Power

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

H.E.R.: Fight For You

Kane Brown: Worldwide Beautiful

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: Entrepreneur



Best Direction



Billie Eilish: Your Power - Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: Popstar (starring Justin Bieber) - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me By Your Name) - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift: Willow - Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: Franchise - Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: Lumberjack - Directed by: Wolf Haley

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST NEWS