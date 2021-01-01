Justin Bieber dominates 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominations

Justin Bieber has dominated the 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominations with seven nods.

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker is the most nominated artist for the upcoming VMAs with nods in three of the top categories including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

Justin stars in the music video for the DJ Khaled and Drake track ‘Popstar’ which is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Direction, while his track ‘Peaches’ – which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon – is up for Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Editing.

His final nomination comes in the Best Cinematography category, where ‘Holy’ – his track with Chance The Rapper – is nominated.

Megan Thee Stallion is the next most-nominated with six nods, many of which come from her and Cardi B’s hit track ‘WAP’, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Hip-Hop.

The rapper is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and will compete against herself in the Best Hip-Hop category as she also received a nomination for her feature on Lil Baby’s song ‘On Me’.

Several artists are tied for third spot with five nominations, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and K-Pop sensations BTS.

The ‘Butter’ hitmakers get most of their nominations for the chart-topping hit, including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Editing, and Best Choreography.

Their fifth nomination comes from the Song of the Year category, where ‘Dynamite’ has been shortlisted.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013, and will air live on Sunday, September 12.

An abridged list of the 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominees is as follows:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drivers license’

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – ‘positions’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift – ‘willow’

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (remix)’

Moneybagg Yo – ‘Said Sum’

Polo G – ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – ‘FRANCHISE’

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – ‘Use My Voice’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

John Mayer – ‘Last Train Home’

The Killers – ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Chris Brown and Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon – ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – ‘Come Through’

SZA – ‘Good Days’