Stevie Nicks cancels 2021 festival shows

Stevie Nicks has scrapped her upcoming festival performances amid the rise of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The 73-year-old rocker only had five concerts booked for the rest of 2021 but has decided to cancel them due to the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant.

"These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made," the singer wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us."

Though Nicks has been vaccinated, she wants to be "extremely cautious" about public engagements due to her age.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," she explained. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."

The Go Your Own Way hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October, and it has now been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Other festivals, including the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival, plan to replace Nicks with other musicians in the coming weeks. An hour after the statement was released, officials for BottleRock Napa Valley, which Nicks was scheduled to headline in September, announced country singer Chris Stapleton would serve as her replacement.