Gorillaz celebrate NHS with star-studded O2 gig

Gorillaz made an emotional return to the live stage this evening with a free show for NHS workers and their families at London’s The O2 Arena.



This very special show, to thank and recognise all NHS staff who continue to work tirelessly to keep us all safe, also marks the reopening of the venue as well as the band’s first live performance with an audience since October 2018. With the crowd having all shown their covid negative status to enter, tonight is the first full capacity, live event at The O2 Arena since March 11th 2020.



Celebrating two glorious decades of Gorillaz, our virtual heroes were back, bigger and better than ever and in real life with magnificent Jamie Hewlett visuals and thrilling live performance from Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band.



A choice selection of featured artists also took to the stage, as always a deliciously eclectic mix, across genre and generation; Robert Smith, Peter Hook, Popcaan, Leee John, Fatoumata Diarwara, Earthgang, Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey, Alacaì Harley, Little Simz, Shaun Ryder, Slowthai, Slaves, Pos-De La Soul, Sweetie Irie, Rowetta and Mangrove Steel Pans. The set list spanned Gorillaz seven acclaimed albums and also saw the debut of some brand new and previously unheard tracks, expect to hear more there soon.



