NEWS Noel Gallagher: 'There is a lot of fakers in the music business' Newsdesk





Highlights from Noel Gallagher’s first show as part of his Radio X Residency, which he’s hosting throughout August on Radio X, Sunday nights from 7pm – 9pm are below.



Noel reveals which of his celeb mates are the biggest party animals, saying Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith can “hold his own” but “does tend to boot furniture over, he turns at about 3am or 4am”, but Chris Martin is “more into nuts and seeds”



Noel also reveals which celebs are the biggest lightweights, saying “it’s usually those with the big mouths”



NG: Noel Gallagher

MM: Matt Morgan



Listener Andy from Yorkshire: Out of all of your big shot celebrity mates, who has got the reputation for being an all-around party animal who actually turns out is a complete lightweight? And likewise, who has got the reputation for being mild-mannered and quiet and actually turns out to be a top [beep].



MM: He's talking about your mates like Matt Smith, you know, Doctor Who. Matthew McConaughey, Madonna, Lars Ulrich…



NG: I wouldn't say Madonna was a friend of mine, but she's an acquaintance. Lars is a good lad. […]

Matt Smith can hold his own. He does tend to boot furniture over, he turns at about 3am or 4am in the morning. He does. He’s been round my house a couple of times, and he supports Blackburn Rovers, right? And a couple of times, he's kind of just does that thing where he’ll drift off and then go “ROVERS!” and like kick a chair or summat. I was about to have a word with him a couple of times, like “mate, kick the chair again, and you know, we're gonna have to work this out.”



MM: Hang on, so he's falling asleep…



NG: Well, you know, like, you know, when you get so drunk?



MM: Like a granddad after the Second World War, like who was in the war and who sort of goes “Oh they’re coming!” “Rovers!”



NG: Yeah, and shouts out “Rovers!” and then boots the chair. Oh he’s turned furniture over in my house. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, not in a violent way, but kind of, you know, a bit of comedy. But he can hold his own. Matthew McConaughey is one of the most far out people I've ever met. Very, very funny man. Bono - he can put a shift in, no messing. He’s Irish.



MM: Who’s seen as a hell-raiser publicly that isnt’?



NG: Oh, that’s a bit of a lightweight?



MM: Yeah.



NG: Our kid. He’s a bit of a charlatan. Who else? There's a lot actually. A lot of them in the game can't walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.



MM: Alright, so let's just get on with the next bit of that question, which is ‘who is seen as a lightweight but is actually a bit of a monster?



NG: A bit of a tearaway? I remember we were an awards ceremony once and we went out afterwards, and the singer from The Kooks kind of got swept up in our entourage. And he stayed the distance. Yeah, but I haven’t seen him since? I don't think he made a record since so he could well be dead, but he put a shift in. Luke was his name.



MM: Luke from The Kooks?



NG: Luke Kook was his nom de plume. Who else? The bass player from The Vaccines got caught up in a night out with us once. Still going on about it apparently. There's a lot of… there is a lot of fakers in the music business. Because it's built on fakery. You know, I mean, and I'd say to the listener, all the people that you think that are, usually are not, and vice versa. And then there's the chosen few in the middle. Who you think that are, and by God, they are… There’s not many who can walk it like they talk it.



MM: What about Chris Martin?



NG: I don’t even think he drinks. I think he’s more into nuts and seeds. The only time I’ve ever seen seeds and pulses in a dressing room was in a Coldplay dressing room. And I actually said to the tour manager “what’s that?” He said “they’re seeds, sunflower seeds.” I was like “what, they having a gardening class?” I didn’t know you could eat sunflowers, and they were eating ‘em. With a straight face! Crazy.