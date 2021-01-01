Jason Isbell announces COVID rules

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 42-year-old singer has threatened to pull out of any concerts in which the venues don't make it a requirement for fans to prove they've received both injections against coronavirus or have had a recent negative result.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jason said: "We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play."

Jason isn't the only artist to lay down some rules regarding coronavirus as the Foo Fighters had a similar protocol for their gigs.

They asked that attendees at the concert were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the last dose received at least 14 days before the show. Children under 16 were permitted to present a negative coronavirus test instead.

However, despite their strict rules, the band were forced to postpone a show last month after someone in their "organisation" tested positive.

Foos said in a statement at the time: "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.

"The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date. (sic)"

The show was due to be the first full-capacity gig at the 18,000-venue since the coronavirus pandemic started.