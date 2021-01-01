Britney Spears denied expedited conservatorship trial

A judge at the Los Angeles Supreme Court has denied Britney Spears an expedited hearing to remove her father from her conservatorship.



Judge Brenda Penny rejected the petition from Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, which requested the next hearing to be changed from late September to August.



According to Variety, Rosengart argued that "every day matters" when it comes to removing Jamie Spears as the star's conservator of her estate, a role that controls her money. The attorney has accused Jamie of "dissipating her multi-million dollar fortune" and exhibiting "microscopic" control over the 39-year-old pop star's life.



"A conservatorship should be a last resort, designed to benefit the conservatee rather than a mechanism designed to serve as a tool for the enrichment of third parties," Rosengart argued.



In the filing, he claimed Jamie was "enriched" by abusing his daughter's estate, saying he was "reaping millions of dollars" from Britney's performances.



"In addition to paying himself $16,000 per month from Ms. Spears' estate, $2,000 more than he has allotted to Ms. Spears, plus $2,000 per month for office expenses," he stated, also claiming Jamie prohibited his daughter from vacationing in Hawaii.



The temporary conservator of Britney's person, Jodi Montgomery - a role that oversees the star's wellbeing - has also clashed with Jamie as of late. Last week, he claimed Montgomery called and insisted that Britney's mental state required a 5150 psychiatric hold, also known as an "involuntary commitment" for patients who pose a threat to themselves or others.



In a statement, an attorney for Montgomery claimed Jamie is the reason for any concerns around the star's mental health.



"Having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears' mental health," the attorney said.



Jamie has maintained his "sole motivation" for wanting to stay on as conservator is his "unconditional love" and "fierce desire to protect" his daughter.



Meanwhile, as the tense legal battle rages on, the Gimme More hitmaker has been increasingly vocal about the situation. On Instagram on Monday, Britney shared a video of a pink "Free Britney" flag with the caption, "I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post ... I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT ... with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day."