Lynyrd Skynyrd cancel US shows

Lynyrd Skynyrd's US shows have been axed, after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The Southern rock band, which was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2006, has cancelled a number of upcoming concerts and rescheduled others, due to his diagnosis.

The band wrote on Facebook: "Skynyrd Nation, Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition.

"The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23."

Lynyrd Skynyrd had already been without guitarist Gary Rossington after he underwent emergency heart surgery last month.

The band previously explained on Facebook: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery. Gary is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery.

"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossingtons encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y’all was a better option than cancelling the performances.

"We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!

"Please do us a favour and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them! (sic)."

Former Brother Crane/Alice Cooper/Black Star Riders and current Thin Lizzy guitarist Damon Johnson had been drafted in to replace Rossington.