Lorde planned for Solar Power to be 'big acid record'

Lorde planned for 'Solar Power' to be a "big acid record".

The 24-year-old singer is due to drop her hotly-anticipated third studio album later this month, but the record turned into "a weed album" instead.

Lorde - who released single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' last month - said: "The references are so deep, conjuring that slight sort of cult leader, ‘take the drug I’m about to put on your tongue’ sort of world … I say, ‘let the bliss begin’, like, I’m a maniac.

"Well, I thought I was going to make this big acid record but I don’t think it was an acid album. I had one bad acid experience in this album and was like meh, it’s a weed album. It’s one of my great weed albums."

Lorde was keen to feature some musical references from her younger years in her new record, and those influences included Len’s 1999 song 'Steal My Sunshine', and Robbie Williams' 2000 hit 'Rock DJ'.

Speaking on The New York Times’ 'Diary Of A Song', she added: "I knew that I wanted to kind of incorporate the music of my youth, this kind of early 2000s sun-soaked thing.

"I was like, 'It has to sound like skateboarding,' and Jack [Antonoff] was like, 'What am I supposed to do with that?' "

Lorde recently teased the LP - her follow-up 2017's 'Melodrama' - is a "buzzy mix" of S Club, TLC and Fleetwood Mac, and she is "so proud" of the collection.

She said: "I really think it’s such a good record.

"I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop.

"It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”