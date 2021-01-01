NEWS Jack Harlow: 'Getting back to performing feels incredible' Newsdesk Share with :





Jack Harlow joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new song “SUVs (Black on Black)” with Pooh Shiesty. He tells Zane about the origin of the song, connecting with Pooh Shiesty and why he wanted to work with him, the incredible feeling of getting to perform live after breaking out during a year when touring wasn’t possible, and what he has planned for the remainder of 2021.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music About The Origin of "SUVs (Black on Black)”…

So one night I had Go Grizzly come by the Generation Now Studios, which is DJ Drama, Don Cannon and Lake Sheezy’s new studios that I record at. It’s our label's studios. And we were just going through beats, and he played this beat and as soon as I heard it I was just like ‘wow’. It was one of those, like first listen, like ‘Wow, I need to rap on this’. So I wrote for a little bit - it was just us in the room. I wrote, laid it down, and immediately we were like ‘Oh, this is different, this is special. And I started thinking who would be a good fit on it. And Pooh Shiesty had just reached out to me. We had gotten cool via DM. We had just been in communication and I was like ‘Yeah, lets get Pooh’. So I ended up hitting Pooh, pulling up on him at the studio, playing him the record, and he laid his verse down right in front of me, and the rest is history.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music Why He Wanted To Work With Pooh Shiesty...

The reason I wanted to work with Pooh is I had been listening to a lot of him. Right around when we made this song and he’s just one of those fresh voices this year, and I feel like he and I are just kind of rising at this similar time. We’re both hot artists and it felt like it made sense. I could hear his voice on it. I felt like it was a bop he could handle. You know, there’s certain beats you feel like only certain artists can get on, but this felt like something for him. I knew he would get this, so it just made sense, and it felt organic because we had just started getting cool, and I had a record for him.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music About The Incredible Feeling of Getting To Perform Live...

Getting back to performing feels incredible. You know, last year was my breakout year, and I couldn’t tour, I didn’t do festivals, so to be back on that stage and like, feeling the love from my fans, hearing my fans scream the lyrics, it’s euphoric. I just did Rolling Loud, I just did Lollapalooza and it’s a reminder of why I do this. It’s a total reminder because it’s like ‘Oh yeah, this is what feeds my soul this is what’s amazing so it’s incredible.



Jack Harlow Tells Apple Music His Plan For The Rest of 2021...

For the rest of 2021 I plan on finding ways to get better and evolve and, you know, stay fresh. Keep it interesting, study up. You know, I don’t want to give out too many concrete plans, but we’re going to keep it exciting.