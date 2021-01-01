Billie Eilish turns to parents and horse riding to combat stress

Billie Eilish relies on her family and horseriding to cope with the stresses and loneliness brought on by fame.

The singer, who released her latest album, Happier Than Ever, late last month, has admitted that she's naturally a sociable person who needs to be around people - but her fame means she often has to turn to family to ward off loneliness.

"I really don't like to be alone," she told The Guardian. "I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I'm alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers, and I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what's under beds and couches.

"I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I'm still at my parents' house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It's very comforting."

In order to help cope with the stress of being one of the world's most famous teens, she has retaken up an old hobby - riding a horse.

"I'm an equestrian," she explained. "And that gives a lot of adrenaline and needs a lot of strength, and it's exhausting. That is a big stress reliever for me. I've been less angry and emotional since I've gotten back into that."

Despite leaning on her family, who include her songwriting partner and brother Finneas O'Connell, to get her through tough times - she does admit they fight.

"My family, my God, makes me so angry. Oh, my family is like everybody's," the 19-year-old added. "There's anger - and love, so it kind of evens out."

She also regrets the fact she no longer feels able to easily use social media - as people may misconstrue her comments.

"With social media, I can't use it as much because it will live there for ever, and everyone besides the fans will also see," she noted. "So that's annoying. It's like if you wanted to whisper a secret to a friend of yours, but while whispering it, they had a microphone in their ear, and it was shooting to 80 million people."