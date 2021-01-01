Mark Ronson to marry Grace Gummer in New York this weekend

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer are set to marry in New York this weekend, according to reports.



Sources told Page Six the couple are reported to have scaled back the guest list to close friends and family because of the quickly spreading Delta variant of Covid-19.



Gummer is the daughter of three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer, and Ronson's famous family includes his designer sister Charlotte, musician sister Samantha, and his stepfather, Mick Jones from Foreigner.



In June, the Uptown Funk star confirmed on his FADER Uncovered podcast that the pair were engaged after dating for a year.



A jewellery expert revealed that a large diamond ring spotted on Grace's engagement finger in photographs from May was estimated to be worth $100,000 (£71,893.50).



There is no official news on the nuptials, which would be the second wedding for both of them. Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, while Grace was married to musician Tay Strathairn for 42 days in 2019.



Mark told the Boardroom: Out of Office podcast how being a workaholic stopped his past romances from flourishing.



Speaking about balancing his career and his personal life, he explained: "At some point, if you do want to have a little bit of stability and balance in your life, you have to learn to let go. So I think it took me a really long time to figure it out."