Britney Spears's lawyer requests judge speed up conservatorship ruling

Britney Spears's lawyer has filed new legal documents requesting a judge move up a court hearing regarding her controversial conservatorship.



The popstar was recently allowed to hire her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and he has filed legal paperwork seeking to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.



While the next hearing on the matter was set to take place on 29 September, Rosengart made a request on Thursday asking for the court to convene by 23 August.



"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," he said, according to TMZ. "There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears' Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing."



If the date of the hearing can't be altered, Rosengart also asked the judge to consider suspending Jamie from the conservatorship as soon as possible. He had no further comment.



In a bombshell court testimony in June, Britney alleged her father "abused" her throughout her 13-year conservatorship and that she wants to seek legal action against him and other family members once the agreement is terminated.